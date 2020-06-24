Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roseburg VA nurses’ goal: ‘The best part of their worst day’ [Image 4 of 4]

    Roseburg VA nurses’ goal: ‘The best part of their worst day’

    ROSEBURG, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Roseburg VA Health Care System

    “I have always had a tremendous respect for anyone who has served in the military. As a nurse, one of my primary responsibilities is to advocate for the patient and their family.” So says Nancy Webb, a licensed practical nurse with the Roseburg VA Health Care System in Brookings, Oregon. The Gold Beach native has been with the Roseburg VA for nine years and has a personal connection to the services she and her team provide for Veterans – though she herself is a Veteran, her husband also served in uniform. Her focus on providing high-quality care extends to all her patients and opens some doors for Veterans needing services outside an exam room, she said. The RVAHCS has five facilities across southern Oregon and serves four Oregon counties and Del Norte County in Northern California. (Official VA Courtesy Photo/Released)

