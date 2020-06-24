Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivator Of The Week June 29-July 3

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Avery R. Bettis, a finance technician with Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, is the Motivator of the Week, June 29 - July 3. The Motivator of the Week title recognizes the Marine or Sailor whose leadership improves their unit's support of 2nd MLG and II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 12:14
    USNORTHCOM
    2nd Marine Logistics Group
    MOW
    IIMEFMOW

