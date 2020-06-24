U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Avery R. Bettis, a finance technician with Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, is the Motivator of the Week, June 29 - July 3. The Motivator of the Week title recognizes the Marine or Sailor whose leadership improves their unit's support of 2nd MLG and II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 12:14 Photo ID: 6250357 VIRIN: 200624-M-EM580-1030 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 12.12 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motivator Of The Week June 29-July 3, by LCpl Zachary Zephir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.