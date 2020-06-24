Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Christopher Mohan visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

    MG Christopher Mohan visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the U.S. Army Africa commanding general, left, and Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, pose for a photograph in the USARAF commander's office during Mohan’s visit to Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 24, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 09:47
    Nato
    U.S. Army Africa
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army
    U.S.A.
    Strong Europe
    7ATC

