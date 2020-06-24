MG Christopher Mohan visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, the U.S. Army Africa commanding general, left, and Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, pose for a photograph in the USARAF commander's office during Mohan’s visit to Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 24, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)
