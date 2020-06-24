Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton pulls into Guam for a Safe Haven Liberty Port Visit [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Princeton pulls into Guam for a Safe Haven Liberty Port Visit

    GUAM

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200624-N-OW019-0016 APRA HARBOR, GUAM (June 24, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Bernard Camata, from Ada, Okla., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), monitors wave points during special sea and anchor detail on the forecastle ahead of a Safe Haven Liberty Port Visit in Guam. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

