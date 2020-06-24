USS Princeton pulls into Guam for a Safe Haven Liberty port visit

200624-N-OW019-0016 APRA HARBOR, GUAM (June 24, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Bernard Camata, from Ada, Okla., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), monitors wave points during special sea and anchor detail on the forecastle ahead of a Safe Haven Liberty Port Visit in Guam. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

