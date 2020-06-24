200624-N-OW019-0016 APRA HARBOR, GUAM (June 24, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Bernard Camata, from Ada, Okla., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), monitors wave points during special sea and anchor detail on the forecastle ahead of a Safe Haven Liberty Port Visit in Guam. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 08:32
|Photo ID:
|6250217
|VIRIN:
|200624-N-OW019-0020
|Resolution:
|2804x1869
|Size:
|796.14 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Hometown:
|ADA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Princeton pulls into Guam for a Safe Haven Liberty Port Visit [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT