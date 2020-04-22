Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flexibility is key for PWD Meridian during COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2]

    Flexibility is key for PWD Meridian during COVID-19

    MERIDIAN, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2020

    Photo by Susan Brink 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast

    200610-N-PA772-002 Meridian, Mississippi (June 10, 2020) Public Works Department (PWD) shops personnel on board Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian sanitize the break area of the plumbing shop at the end of the shift. The in-house workforce implemented a new work schedule to keep the teams safe and healthy during COVID-19 while being productive, flexible, which has reduced overtime costs and increased productivity. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Copeland/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flexibility is key for PWD Meridian during COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by Susan Brink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

