Flexibility is key for PWD Meridian during COVID-19

200610-N-PA772-002 Meridian, Mississippi (June 10, 2020) Public Works Department (PWD) shops personnel on board Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian sanitize the break area of the plumbing shop at the end of the shift. The in-house workforce implemented a new work schedule to keep the teams safe and healthy during COVID-19 while being productive, flexible, which has reduced overtime costs and increased productivity. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Copeland/released)

