Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flexibility is key for PWD Meridian during COVID-19 [Image 1 of 2]

    Flexibility is key for PWD Meridian during COVID-19

    MERIDIAN, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Susan Brink 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast

    Contractor personnel conduct a site visit on board Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian to plan the instllation of an uninterruptible power supply for the new air traffic control radio receiver. During COVID-19, the PWD Meridian team has been successful in putting new processes in place to overcome obstacles such as social distancing and telework to move forward with the project and meet deadlines. Both the military and contractor teams follow the CDC guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 07:40
    Photo ID: 6250192
    VIRIN: 200610-N-PA772-001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: MERIDIAN, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flexibility is key for PWD Meridian during COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by Susan Brink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flexibility is key for PWD Meridian during COVID-19
    Flexibility is key for PWD Meridian during COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Flexibility is key for PWD Meridian during COVID-19

    TAGS

    PWDMeridian NAVFAC NAVFACSoutheast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT