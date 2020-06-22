Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48 FW honors fallen Airman with memorial

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Yellow ribbons are tied as part of a memorial to honor a fallen Airman at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 23, 2020. The memorial consisted of yellow ribbons and flowers to represent the 493rd Fighter Squadron, the squadron of U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, a pilot who perished during a training mission when his F-15C Eagle crashed into the North Sea, June 14, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 07:16
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
