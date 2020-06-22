48 FW honors fallen Airman with memorial

Yellow ribbons are tied as part of a memorial to honor a fallen Airman at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 23, 2020. The memorial consisted of yellow ribbons and flowers to represent the 493rd Fighter Squadron, the squadron of U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, a pilot who perished during a training mission when his F-15C Eagle crashed into the North Sea, June 14, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)

