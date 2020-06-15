Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS BATAAN (LHD-5) TRANSITS SUEZ CANAL [Image 4 of 4]

    USS BATAAN (LHD-5) TRANSITS SUEZ CANAL

    SUEZ CANAL, USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    06.15.2020

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200615-N-MH210-1092
    SUEZ CANAL (June 15, 2020) - The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) sails in the Suez Canal June 15, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Anderson)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Location: SUEZ CANAL, USCENTCOM, AT SEA
