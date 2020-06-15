USS Battan (LHD 5) Tranits Suez Canal

200615-N-LZ839-1091

SUEZ CANAL (June 15, 2020) - The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) travels through the Suez Canal, June 15, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell)

Date Taken: 06.15.2020
Location: SUEZ CANAL, USCENTCOM, AT SEA