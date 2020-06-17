Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise [Image 9 of 13]

    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-4 ADAR) conduct Black Knight Week field exercise at Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, June 17, 2020. Camouflaged AN/TWQ-1 Avenger at exercise location. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 05:14
    Photo ID: 6250099
    VIRIN: 200617-A-EX530-1276
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.02 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise [Image 13 of 13], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise
    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise
    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise
    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise
    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise
    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise
    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise
    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise
    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise
    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise
    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise
    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise
    5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7 ATC
    7 ArmyTrainingCommand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT