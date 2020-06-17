U.S. Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-4 ADAR) conduct Black Knight Week field exercise at Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, June 17, 2020. Spc. Quentin Horn (left) and Pfc. Alexander Schilling (right) install AN/TWQ-1 Avenger control unit. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 05:14
|Photo ID:
|6250096
|VIRIN:
|200617-A-EX530-1268
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|27.87 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5-4 ADAR on Black Knight Week exercise [Image 13 of 13], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
