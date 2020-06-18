26th MEU Marines Transit NSA Souda Bay, Greece

200618-N-UR565-0026 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 18, 2020) An MV-22 Osprey aircraft, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lands at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, June 18, 2020. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

