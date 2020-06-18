Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU Marines Transit NSA Souda Bay, Greece [Image 1 of 11]

    26th MEU Marines Transit NSA Souda Bay, Greece

    GREECE

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Joel Diller 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    200618-N-UR565-0026 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 18, 2020) An MV-22 Osprey aircraft, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lands at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, June 18, 2020. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU Marines Transit NSA Souda Bay, Greece [Image 11 of 11], by Joel Diller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Cmdr. Jaron Goldstein receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal

    Greece
    MV-22 Osprey
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    NSA Souda Bay

