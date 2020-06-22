Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Misawa Elephant Walk 2020

    Misawa Elephant Walk 2020

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col Kristopher Struve, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, 3rd Air Wing and JASDF Misawa Air Base commander, shake hands in front of aircraft participating in an "Elephant Walk" at Misawa Air Base, June 22, 2020. Twelve U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Koku-Jieitai F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, a USN C-12 Huron, two USAF MC-130J Commando II aircraft, and a USN P-8 Poseidon participated in the Elephant Walk, which showcased Misawa Air Base’s collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. This is Misawa Air Base’s first time hosting a bilateral and joint Elephant Walk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 21:45
    Photo ID: 6249837
    VIRIN: 200622-F-EN010-0045
    Resolution: 3661x2379
    Size: 954.24 KB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Elephant Walk 2020, by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joint
    PACAF
    F-16
    Misawa Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    F-35
    C-12 Huron
    C-12
    Bilateral
    USN
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    USAF
    P-8
    MC-130J
    Elephant Walk
    MC-130J Commando II
    P-8 Poseidon
    F-35A Lightning II
    EA-18
    MAB
    F-16CM Fighting Falcon
    EA-18G Growlers
    Indo-Pacific Command
    INDOPACOM
    Koku-Jeitai

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT