U.S. Air Force Col Kristopher Struve, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Takahiro Kubota, 3rd Air Wing and JASDF Misawa Air Base commander, shake hands in front of aircraft participating in an "Elephant Walk" at Misawa Air Base, June 22, 2020. Twelve U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Koku-Jieitai F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, a USN C-12 Huron, two USAF MC-130J Commando II aircraft, and a USN P-8 Poseidon participated in the Elephant Walk, which showcased Misawa Air Base’s collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. This is Misawa Air Base’s first time hosting a bilateral and joint Elephant Walk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 21:45 Photo ID: 6249837 VIRIN: 200622-F-EN010-0045 Resolution: 3661x2379 Size: 954.24 KB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Elephant Walk 2020, by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.