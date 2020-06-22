Twelve U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Koku-Jieitai F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, a USN C-12 Huron, two USAF MC-130J Commando II aircraft, and a USN P-8 Poseidon participate in an “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base, June 22, 2020. The Elephant Walk showcased Misawa Air Base’s collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. This is Misawa Air Base’s first time hosting a bilateral and joint Elephant Walk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 20:39
|Photo ID:
|6249768
|VIRIN:
|200622-F-MA978-1004
|Resolution:
|7056x3699
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lead from the front [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Melanie Bulow-Gonterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
