Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lead from the front [Image 4 of 4]

    Lead from the front

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie Bulow-Gonterman 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Twelve U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Koku-Jieitai F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, a USN C-12 Huron, two USAF MC-130J Commando II aircraft, and a USN P-8 Poseidon participate in an “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base, June 22, 2020. The Elephant Walk showcased Misawa Air Base’s collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. This is Misawa Air Base’s first time hosting a bilateral and joint Elephant Walk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 20:39
    Photo ID: 6249768
    VIRIN: 200622-F-MA978-1004
    Resolution: 7056x3699
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lead from the front [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Melanie Bulow-Gonterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Elephant Walk 2020
    Misawa Elephant Walk 2020
    A force to be reckoned with
    Lead from the front

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Photography
    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    F-35
    Photojournalist
    airpower
    C-12 Huron
    35th Fighter Wing
    Navy
    military
    USN
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    C-130
    P-8
    JASDF
    Nikon
    Elephant Walk
    MC-130J Commando II
    P-8 Poseidon
    2020
    EA-18G Growlers
    COVID-19
    Koku-Jieitai F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT