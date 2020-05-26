Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kodiak-based Coast Guard aircrews conduct first all-female C-130J flight

    Kodiak-based Coast Guard aircrews conduct first all-female C-130J flight

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Dean 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak all-female aircrew poses for a photo before taking the first C-130J Hercules flight in history at Base Kodiak, Alaska, May 26, 2020. Currently, women in aviation comprise less than one percent of the entire Coast Guard workforce. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Dean.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kodiak-based Coast Guard aircrews conduct first all-female C-130J flight [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Lauren Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

