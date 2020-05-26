A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak all-female aircrew poses for a photo before taking the first C-130J Hercules flight in history at Base Kodiak, Alaska, May 26, 2020. Currently, women in aviation comprise less than one percent of the entire Coast Guard workforce. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Dean.
This work, Kodiak-based Coast Guard aircrews conduct first all-female C-130J flight [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Lauren Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
