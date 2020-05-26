Kodiak-based Coast Guard aircrews conduct first all-female C-130J flight

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak all-female aircrew poses for a photo before taking the first C-130J Hercules flight in history at Base Kodiak, Alaska, May 26, 2020. To date, females in Coast Guard aviation comprise less than ten percent of the aviation community, throughout the Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Dean.

