EAST CHINA SEA (June 23, 2020) U.S. Navy Information System Technician Seaman Apprentice Adam Markmann, from Middletown, N.J., paints the side of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 18:39
|Photo ID:
|6249680
|VIRIN:
|200623-N-CZ893-1047
|Resolution:
|3980x2843
|Size:
|823.77 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rafael Peralta Sailors Preserve Ship’s Integrity [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
