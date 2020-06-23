Rafael Peralta Sailors Preserve Ship’s Integrity

EAST CHINA SEA (June 23, 2020) U.S. Navy Information System Technician Seaman Apprentice Adam Markmann, from Middletown, N.J., paints the side of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

Date Taken: 06.23.2020