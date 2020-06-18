Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col Hogan Fini Flight [Image 4 of 4]

    Col Hogan Fini Flight

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff “Growler” Hogan, former 355th Fighter Group commander, is sprayed on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2020. Hogan conducted his final flight as he retired after 24 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 17:53
    Photo ID: 6249645
    VIRIN: 200618-F-CJ465-1236
    Resolution: 5866x3911
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col Hogan Fini Flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col Hogan Fini Flight
    Col Hogan Fini Flight
    Col Hogan Fini Flight
    Col Hogan Fini Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Flight line
    A-10
    ACC
    Airpower
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Final Flight
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Readiness
    Celebration
    Fini Flight
    DM
    Lethality
    Fini
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    355th WG
    355 Wing
    355 WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT