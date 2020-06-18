U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff “Growler” Hogan, former 355th Fighter Group commander, is sprayed on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2020. Hogan conducted his final flight as he retired after 24 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 17:53 Photo ID: 6249645 VIRIN: 200618-F-CJ465-1236 Resolution: 5866x3911 Size: 9.33 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col Hogan Fini Flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.