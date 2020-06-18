A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II taxis on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2020. The A-10 was piloted by Col. Jeff Hogan, former 355th Fighter Group commander, as he conducted his final flight before retiring after 24 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 17:53 Photo ID: 6249642 VIRIN: 200618-F-CJ465-1175 Resolution: 5932x3336 Size: 7.09 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col Hogan Fini Flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.