    Coast Guard Commandant attends Atlantic Area Change of Command

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Seaman kate kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Chaplain Malmstom leads the benediction for the Atlantic Area Change of Command on June 10, 2020. Vice Adm. Scott Buschman was relieved of command by Vice Adm. Steven Poulin. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Kate Kilroy

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 15:55
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    #USCG #Atlantic Area #LANT #District5 #Change of Command Ceremony #Commandant #chaplain

