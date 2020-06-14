Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Success Story: Meeting mission through social media despite COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2]

    Success Story: Meeting mission through social media despite COVID-19

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Jacqueline Hill 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Two youth watch the latest Book Buddies Virtual Story Time during the state mandated stay-at-home order

    Success Story: Meeting mission through social media despite COVID-19
    Fort Bragg
    ACS
    Paraglide
    COVID-19

