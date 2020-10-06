U. S. Coast Guard Commandant, Adm. Karl Schultz attends the Atlantic Area Change of Command. Vice Adm. Scott Buschman was relieved of command by Vice Adm. Steven Poulin.
U. S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Kate Kilroy
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 14:56
|Photo ID:
|6249408
|VIRIN:
|200610-G-NJ244-002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.74 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Commandant attends Atlantic Area Change of Command, by SN kate kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
