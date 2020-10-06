Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps FLF [Image 4 of 4]

    Marine Corps FLF

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1 Cobra takes off from the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 18, 2020. The Marines trained different capabilities including close air support and combat search and rescue at Davis-Monthan as part of their pre-deployment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps FLF [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

