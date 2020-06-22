200622-N-ZM949-1004

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 22, 2020) U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91), right, steams alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) during a replenishment-at-sea June 22, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

