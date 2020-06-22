200622-N-ZM949-1135

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 22, 2020) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Bretton Bowman checks a fuel sample aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) June 22, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

