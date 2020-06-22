Coast Guard rescues 4 people from boat taking on water offshore St. Catherines Sound

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assists in dewatering a 17-foot vessel taking on water five miles offshore of St.Catherines Sound, Georgia, June 22, 2020. The RBM crew used a P6 pump to dewater the vessel and towed the vessel to Newport River where they conducted a tow transfer to Sea Tow. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Tybee Island)

