    Coast Guard rescues 4 people from boat taking on water offshore St. Catherines Sound

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assists in dewatering a 17-foot vessel taking on water five miles offshore of St.Catherines Sound, Georgia, June 22, 2020. The RBM crew used a P6 pump to dewater the vessel and towed the vessel to Newport River where they conducted a tow transfer to Sea Tow. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Tybee Island)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 11:15
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    TAGS

    Georgia
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    dewater
    Taking on Water
    Sea Tow
    45-foot Response Boat-Medium
    P6 Pump
    Station Tybee Island: Rescue

