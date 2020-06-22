Coast Guard rescues 4 people from boat taking on water offshore St. Catherines Sound

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assists in dewatering a 17-foot vessel taking on water five miles offshore of St.Catherines Sound, Georgia, June 22, 2020. The RBM crew used a P6 pump to dewater the vessel and towed the vessel to Newport River where they conducted a tow transfer to Sea Tow. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Tybee Island)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6249187
|VIRIN:
|200622-G-G0107-1024
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
