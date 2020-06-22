200622-N-HU253-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 22, 2020) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough films Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Director, Donald Wells, during a virtual town hall presentation. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody R. Boyd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 08:25 Photo ID: 6248992 VIRIN: 200622-N-HU253-1001 Resolution: 4032x2877 Size: 2.22 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virtual Town Hall, by PO1 Cody Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.