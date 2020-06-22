Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Town Hall

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Boyd 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    200622-N-HU253-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 22, 2020) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough films Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Director, Donald Wells, during a virtual town hall presentation. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody R. Boyd)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 08:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Town Hall, by PO1 Cody Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    Navy

