PHILIPPINE SEA (June 16, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Justin Martin, from a Chisicago City, Minn. , poses for a portrait onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 07:26
|Photo ID:
|6248974
|VIRIN:
|200616-N-AJ005-1002
|Resolution:
|4732x3380
|Size:
|943.43 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hospital Corpsman Aboard USS Mustin, by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
