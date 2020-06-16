Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Border Barrier Construction: El Paso 5 [Image 8 of 8]

    Border Barrier Construction: El Paso 5

    FABENS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Dave Palmer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District employees provide quality assurance on 20 miles of border barrier at the El Paso 5 project site near Fabens, Texas, June 16. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under Section 284 of Title 10, U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (No one in this image crossed the international border.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 07:18
    Photo ID: 6248957
    VIRIN: 200616-A-IE537-015
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: FABENS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Border Barrier Construction: El Paso 5 [Image 8 of 8], by Dave Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

