Physical fitness is an important part of combat deployments. Bosnia Bob prepares to complete a 10x body weight deadlift in a gym in Afghanistan April 27. Bob is the traveling companion of 1st Armored Division Chaplain Lt. Col. Douglas Ball II. Photos with Bob over their 17 years and six deployments together helped make the separation more lighthearted for Ball’s children. (U.S. Army Photo by Lt. Col Douglas Ball II.)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 00:34
|Photo ID:
|6248669
|VIRIN:
|200622-A-LK473-006
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Hometown:
|ST. JOHNS, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Lindsey Elder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment
LEAVE A COMMENT