Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment [Image 6 of 6]

    Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment

    AFGHANISTAN

    04.13.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder 

    1st Armored Division

    Physical fitness is an important part of combat deployments. Bosnia Bob prepares to complete a 10x body weight deadlift in a gym in Afghanistan April 27. Bob is the traveling companion of 1st Armored Division Chaplain Lt. Col. Douglas Ball II. Photos with Bob over their 17 years and six deployments together helped make the separation more lighthearted for Ball’s children. (U.S. Army Photo by Lt. Col Douglas Ball II.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 00:34
    Photo ID: 6248669
    VIRIN: 200622-A-LK473-006
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: AF
    Hometown: ST. JOHNS, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Lindsey Elder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment
    Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment
    Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment
    Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment
    Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment
    Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bosnia Bob Completes Sixth Deployment

    TAGS

    Military families
    Bosnia
    resilience
    Chaplain Corps
    1st Armored Division
    Afghanistan
    Iraq
    Chaplain
    deployment
    G.I. Joe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT