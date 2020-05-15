Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Air Base Police Week [Image 4 of 6]

    Osan Air Base Police Week

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 51st Security Forces Squadron raise the flag during the National Police Week retreat ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic Of Korea. on May 15, 2018. National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers and O.S.I agents who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Air Base Police Week [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sfs
    osan
    mustangs

