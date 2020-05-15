Osan Air Base Police Week

Korean Security Forces raise the flag during the National Police Week retreat ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic Of Korea. on May 15, 2018. National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers and O.S.I agents who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)

Date Taken: 05.15.2020