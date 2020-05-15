Airmen stand in formation during the National Police Week retreat ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic Of Korea. on May 15, 2018. National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers and O.S.I agents who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darien Perez)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 23:08
|Photo ID:
|6248628
|VIRIN:
|200623-F-RX899-001
|Resolution:
|4619x2992
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Osan Air Base Police Week [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT