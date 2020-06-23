Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Seaman Dylan Lavin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits in formation with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group while conducting dual carrier and airwing operations in the Philippine Sea June 23, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 20:06
    Photo ID: 6248569
    VIRIN: 200623-N-TL141-1591
    Resolution: 4498x2999
    Size: 810.31 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Dual Carrier

