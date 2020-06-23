PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits in formation with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group while conducting dual carrier and airwing operations in the Philippine Sea June 23, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 20:06 Photo ID: 6248566 VIRIN: 200623-N-TL141-1068 Resolution: 4243x2829 Size: 861.81 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.