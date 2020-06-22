The NCOLCoE honors our allies and partners

Honoring our allies and partners, the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence held a virtual ceremony to induct five past international graduates of the Sergeants Major Academy, into the International Student Hall of Fame, June 18. (Top left) Senior Warrant Officer Paula Fifita, Force Sergeant Major of Fiji in His Majesty's Armed Forces, (center) Command Sgt. Maj. Hans Juergen Stark the Command Senior Enlisted Sergeant Major at the NATO headquarters of Allied Joint Force Command Naples, (bottom left) Warrant Officer Kazuo Nemoto, Sergeant Major of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, (bottom center) Chief Warrant Officer Chua Hock Guan, Sergeant Major of the Army for the Singapore Armed Forces, and (bottom right) Warrant Officer Class One Gavin H. Paton, British Army Sergeant Major.

