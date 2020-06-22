Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The NCOLCoE Honors our Allies and Partners

    The NCOLCoE Honors our Allies and Partners

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Danielle ODonnell 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    Honoring our allies and partners, the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence held a virtual ceremony to induct five past international graduates of the Sergeants Major Academy, into the International Student Hall of Fame, June 18. (Top left) Senior Warrant Officer Paula Fifita, Force Sergeant Major of Fiji in His Majesty's Armed Forces, (center) Command Sgt. Maj. Hans Juergen Stark the Command Senior Enlisted Sergeant Major at the NATO headquarters of Allied Joint Force Command Naples, (bottom left) Warrant Officer Kazuo Nemoto, Sergeant Major of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, (bottom center) Chief Warrant Officer Chua Hock Guan, Sergeant Major of the Army for the Singapore Armed Forces, and (bottom right) Warrant Officer Class One Gavin H. Paton, British Army Sergeant Major.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 19:11
    Photo ID: 6248520
    VIRIN: 200622-O-XZ747-130
    Resolution: 640x640
    Size: 150.19 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The NCOLCoE Honors our Allies and Partners, by Danielle ODonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The NCOLCoE honors our allies and partners

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    NCO
    CSM
    El Paso
    Sergeant
    International Partners
    Sergeant Major
    Command Sergeant Major
    USASMA
    Texas
    Army
    senior enlisted leader
    SGM
    2020
    NCO Leadership Center of Excellence
    NCOLCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT