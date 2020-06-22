U.S. Air Force Col. Tony England, 17th Mission Support Group commander and Maj. Christopher Higgins, 17th Civil Engineering Squadron incoming commander, salute each other at the 17th CES Assumption of Command ceremony, at the event center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 22, 2020. The ceremony held less than 10 people to adhere to social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions. (courtesy photo)

