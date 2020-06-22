Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th CES Assumption of Command

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tony England, 17th Mission Support Group commander and Maj. Christopher Higgins, 17th Civil Engineering Squadron incoming commander, salute each other at the 17th CES Assumption of Command ceremony, at the event center on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 22, 2020. The ceremony held less than 10 people to adhere to social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions. (courtesy photo)

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    17th Civil Engineering Squadron
    17th CES Assumption of Command
    Maj. Christopher Higgins

