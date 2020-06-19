Col. Sara Custer, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 19, 2020. Currently 47 out of 50 states recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday or observance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 17:29 Photo ID: 6248426 VIRIN: 200619-F-GE882-1024 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.37 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale Airmen recognize Juneteenth [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.