Col. Sara Custer, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 19, 2020. Currently 47 out of 50 states recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday or observance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 17:29
|Photo ID:
|6248426
|VIRIN:
|200619-F-GE882-1024
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Barksdale Airmen recognize Juneteenth [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT