Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A-10 Demonstration Team at Shaw AFB Day 4 Heritage [Image 2 of 2]

    A-10 Demonstration Team at Shaw AFB Day 4 Heritage

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team, a P-51D Mustang from the Warbird Heritage Foundation, and an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Viper Demonstration Team, perform a heritage flight training run over Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 18, 2020. Heritage flight practices take place to keep pilots current on training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 15:45
    Photo ID: 6248259
    VIRIN: 200618-F-PV484-2411
    Resolution: 4029x2266
    Size: 403.17 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demonstration Team at Shaw AFB Day 4 Heritage [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Demonstration Team at Shaw AFB Day 4 Heritage
    A-10 Demonstration Team at Shaw AFB Day 4 Heritage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    A-10 Warthog
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    P-51 Mustang
    Heritage flight
    F-16 Viper
    Brrrt
    ViperDemoTeam
    Viper Demonstration Team
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    A10DemoTeam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT