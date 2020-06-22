NTAG Mid America Social Media Livestream All Hands Call

200622-N-JH293-1006

ST. LOUIS (June 22, 2020) Anthony Jones, the system administrator for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, listens to the commanding officer give remarks during an all hands call via a social media livestream at NTAG Mid America headquarters in St. Louis, June 22, 2020. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

