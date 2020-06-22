Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Mid America Social Media Livestream All Hands Call

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    200622-N-JH293-1006
    ST. LOUIS (June 22, 2020) Anthony Jones, the system administrator for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, listens to the commanding officer give remarks during an all hands call via a social media livestream at NTAG Mid America headquarters in St. Louis, June 22, 2020. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    St. Louis
    masks
    Navy
    recruiting
    NTAG
    Mid America
    physical distancing

