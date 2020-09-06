Warrior of the Week: Senior Airman Mackyla Parsons

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, presents the Warrior of the Week certificate to Senior Airman Mackyla Parsons, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron special mission aircraft maintenance journeyman, June 9, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The program recognizes outstanding Airmen who have made significant contributions to their unit. (Courtesy photo)

