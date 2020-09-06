Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warrior of the Week: Senior Airman Mackyla Parsons

    Warrior of the Week: Senior Airman Mackyla Parsons

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, presents the Warrior of the Week certificate to Senior Airman Mackyla Parsons, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron special mission aircraft maintenance journeyman, June 9, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The program recognizes outstanding Airmen who have made significant contributions to their unit. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 14:57
    Photo ID: 6248213
    VIRIN: 200609-F-F3215-0002
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 466.49 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week: Senior Airman Mackyla Parsons, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Warrior of the Week
    WOW
    60th AMW
    60th AMXS
    Team Travis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT