Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division New Hire Employee Resource Group Hosts First Virtual Careers Showcase

PHILADELPHIA – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) New Hire Employee Resource Group (NHERG) hosted its first virtual careers showcase on June 18. Employees joined a chatroom to discuss career opportunities and personal experiences in NSWCPD’s Hull, Mechanical & Electrical (HM&E) Ship Control Navigation, and Networks Systems Division with panelists representing all five branches and the division. NSWCPD’s NHERG first started the careers showcase on Oct. 30, 2018 pictured above. (U.S. Navy photo by Keegan Rammel/Released)

