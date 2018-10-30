Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division New Hire Employee Resource Group Hosts First Virtual Careers Showcase

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2018

    Photo by Keegan Rammel 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    PHILADELPHIA – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) New Hire Employee Resource Group (NHERG) hosted its first virtual careers showcase on June 18. Employees joined a chatroom to discuss career opportunities and personal experiences in NSWCPD’s Hull, Mechanical & Electrical (HM&E) Ship Control Navigation, and Networks Systems Division with panelists representing all five branches and the division. NSWCPD’s NHERG first started the careers showcase on Oct. 30, 2018 pictured above. (U.S. Navy photo by Keegan Rammel/Released)

