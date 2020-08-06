Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldier restores a piece of Wyoming Guard history

    Soldier restores a piece of Wyoming Guard history

    CAMP GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Brian Parrish talks about restoring the M-7 Howitzer that sits in front of the Regional Training Institute. Camp Guernsey, Wyo., June 8, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kristina Kranz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 14:02
    Photo ID: 6247984
    VIRIN: 200608-Z-GK683-0024
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.57 MB
    Location: CAMP GUERNSEY, WY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier restores a piece of Wyoming Guard history, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    howitzer
    dod
    wyoming
    Wyoming National Guard
    Priest
    soldiers
    military
    restoration
    defense
    National Guard
    Camp Guernsey
    CSMS
    M7
    knowyourmil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT