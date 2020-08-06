Staff Sgt. Brian Parrish talks about restoring the M-7 Howitzer that sits in front of the Regional Training Institute. Camp Guernsey, Wyo., June 8, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kristina Kranz)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 14:02
|Photo ID:
|6247984
|VIRIN:
|200608-Z-GK683-0024
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.57 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY, WY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier restores a piece of Wyoming Guard history, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT