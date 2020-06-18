Bull Run 12 Combined Arms Rehearsal

U.S. Army Maj. Michael Dyer, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, reaches for a piece of a terrain model during the combined arms rehearsal phase of Bull Run 12 in Poland, June 18, 2020. The Bull Run 12 exercise tested the readiness and interoperability of enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland and the Polish military. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)

