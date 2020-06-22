Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Take Pride in our Differences

    Take Pride in our Differences

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    The Marine Corps takes pride in building strength through diversity. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 13:16
    Photo ID: 6247954
    VIRIN: 200622-M-DE426-002
    Resolution: 3312x1790
    Size: 453.77 KB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Take Pride in our Differences, by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine
    pride
    Marine Corps
    LGBT
    pride month

