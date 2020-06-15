200615-N-FA490-1051

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 15, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class Robert Valdiviez, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), grills hotdogs on the flightdeck during a steel beach picnic, June 15, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

