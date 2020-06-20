CARIBBEAN SEA (June 20, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 11:55 Photo ID: 6247834 VIRIN: 200620-N-KK394-1077 Resolution: 5124x2882 Size: 701.23 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA, CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200620-N-KK394-1077 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.