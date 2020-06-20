200620-N-KK394-1038

CARIBBEAN SEA (June 20, 2020) Chief Logistics Specialist Teddy Mirjah stands helicopter control officer watch in the flight tower of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

