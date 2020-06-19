200619-N-ZM949-1099 Quartermaster 3rd Class Jackson Beavin, left, and Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Cassi Waddell man a crew-served weapons station during a live-fire gunnery exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) June 19, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

