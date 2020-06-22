PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 22, 2020) -- Two H225 Super Puma helicopters, assigned to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), deliver cargo to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea while participating in dual carrier operations with USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 22, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 04:25 Photo ID: 6247492 VIRIN: 200622-N-KB540-1003 Resolution: 1322x1784 Size: 1.82 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.